Talks of 'Second Amendment sanctuary' counties on the rise in Augusta County

Since Virginia became a blue state after this year's election, talks about Second Amendment sanctuary counties across the state has been on the rise, as it becomes more likely Governor Northam will push for gun reform and find legislative support,

Guns at Nuckols Gun Works in Staunton. | Credit: WHSV

Some Virginia counties, including Pittsylvania County, Appomattox County, Charlotte County, Campbell County and Carroll County, have declared they will be 'Second Amendment sanctuaries.'

This means, in theory, that stricter gun laws would not be enforced in those areas by local law enforcement. The designation has no legal power on a state level though.

Now, gun owners in Augusta County are hoping their county passes a similar resolution.

"I'm 100 percent for it. Our Second Amendment was written to protect us against exactly what is happening right now," Jim Wood, store manager of Nuckols Gun Works and firearms instructor for Augusta County, said.

Wood said many people in the area feel the same way about gun reform as he does.

"Since the election, I haven't talked to or seen one person, and I'm here everyday, haven't seen one person who was in favor, asking what petition they can sign, where they can go and who they need to talk to to make this a Second Amendment sanctuary county," Wood said.

Wood thinks having stricter gun laws in Virginia would not help address the issue of violence the nation is facing.

"Criminals, they don't get their guns in gun stores," Wood said. "This is only hindering law-abiding people."

Not only that, but Wood said it would hurt business, having a negative impact not just for him, but on the state as a whole.

"Going to put a hindrance on the sales, which in turn turns right around and hurts the state more so than people think," Wood said.

Wood is upset that more people across Virginia who feel strongly opposed to gun reform did not vote, but he hopes now, in Augusta County, they can come together to voice their thoughts on making Augusta County a Second Amendment sanctuary.

"Sometimes it pulls together where our community as a one will have to own up to that personal responsibility and say that we're not going to stand for it," Wood said.

We reached out to Augusta County officials to get their thoughts, and they say they are doing research and will likely discuss the idea at an upcoming meeting.

For context, in this year's elections, Augusta County voters overwhelmingly supported Republican candidates, who won every open race in our area.

