Task force to probe 2009 slaying of Virginia Tech students

A team of law enforcement officers will take a fresh look at the decade-old slayings of two Virginia Tech students.

Authorities announced Wednesday that a group led by Virginia State Police special agents will re-examine evidence in the killings of Heidi Lynn Childs and David Lee Metzler.

The couple were both sophomores from the Lynchburg area.

Childs and Metzler had been dating for about four years when their bodies were found on August 26, 2009, in the parking lot of a recreation area popular with Virginia Tech students – the Caldwell Fields area of Montgomery County.

The couple had reportedly traveled to an isolated spot in the Jefferson National Forest to play music and enjoy a quiet conversation in Metzler’s Toyota Camry. Investigators confirmed Metzler was shot through a driver’s-side window and Heidi was gunned down immediately after she ran from the car.

In 2012, Montgomery County’s then-sheriff, Tommy Whitt, told reporters investigators have DNA evidence from the crime scene, and that the killer used a .30 caliber rifle to carry out the murders. Childs’ purse containing her cell phone, camera, Virginia Tech “Hokie Passport” identification and credit cards were taken following the murder. Little other information about the crime has been released.

The Roanoke Times reports that a news conference is scheduled for Friday at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to announce the re-launch of a task force formed years ago to investigate the slayings. Ten agencies will participate.

Metzler and Childs’ parents are also expected to offer remarks during the gathering.