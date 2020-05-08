Task force vetting companies and personal protective equipment in W.Va.

On Wednesday, WSAZ, WHSV's sister station, asked state leaders about how they're working to make sure the personal protective equipment (PPE) that is being purchased by the state of West Virginia is effective and from a legitimate company.

This comes on the heels of news that the PPE the state purchased for more than $500,000 at the beginning of the pandemic was not the gold standard N95 mask coveted by those on the front lines. They have been in high-demand since the crisis started.

Through a Freedom of Information Request, WSAZ learned that Braxton County Director John Hoffman raised concerns about the issue.

Maj. General James Hoyer with the West Virginia National Guard says “Task Force Peterson,” through the state’s Fusion Center, is responsible for vetting potential companies and PPE products.

Once purchases are made, the National Guard takes samples of each supply and works with WVU and NIOSH to test the PPE for validity before they are put out into the field or into the stockpile for use for surge requirements.

State leaders said the masks that were purchased and distributed in March from a vendor in China, while not the top of the line, had been given temporary approval by the Food and Drug Administration to be used during the health crisis and worldwide equipment shortage.

Hoffman’s concerns were that first responders felt they were getting 95 percent particulate coverage from the masks when tests show that is not the case, especially with masks with ear loops.

Dean Meadows, president of the West Virginia Emergency Management Council, told WSAZ that EMS directors “had no reason to believe that they were not true N95 masks,” and later in an email added that once the conversations about the masks started with other emergency management agencies Secretary Sandy “was very passionate in telling us to please not use the masks if we were not comfortable in doing so.”

Meadows said, prior to this PPE, most county first responders and law enforcement agencies had no PPE available to them at all.

An email obtained by WSAZ shows that the state of West Virginia reached out to 3M, inquiring about purchasing N95 masks.

According to the email and information from DMAPS, the Cabinet Secretary Jeff Sandy reached out in early April asking the company about placing an order.

The inquiry said: “I have read news articles where you have increased production of masks. Are they ready for distribution? Where can they be ordered? Can we pick up at the factory?”

In a response dated Monday, May 4, in what appears to be an automated response, the company asks that the email be resubmitted if still relevant, and apologizes for the delayed response.

On May 6, the company responded by saying that in January the company “ramped up to maximum production” to make 100 million per month. It issued the following statement:

“We’ve already put into motion additional investments and actions that will enable us to double our capacity once again, to 2 billion globally within the next 12 months – and some of that additional capacity will begin to come online in the next 60-90 days. In the United States, we expect to be producing N95 respirators at a rate of 50 million per month in June, a 40 percent increase from current levels.

"It’s also important to understand how we are prioritizing and shipping products to serve the most urgent needs in this pandemic. In the U.S., more than 90 percent of our N95 respirators are going to healthcare and public health, with the remaining deployed to other critical industries such as energy, food and pharmaceuticals.”