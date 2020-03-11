Taste of Downtown comes to Harrisonburg

The week of March 9, 2020 until March 15, 2020, is Harrisonburg's annual Taste of Downtown.

Chef Beau Floyd chops an onion at Food.Bar.Food | Photo: WHSV

It is a week-long celebration of Virginia's first culinary district. Many downtown restaurants are offering specials to showcase what they have to offer.

Food.Bar.Food's head chef, Beau Floyd, said the restaurant will collaborate with Staff of Life Bread for a lunch special throughout the week.

On Friday, March 13, 2020, Food.Bar.Food will host a special coffee dinner by collaborating with Chestnut Ridge Coffee Roasters.

"I really enjoy collaborations, and I really enjoy the challenge of a collaboration and this coffee dinner is a big challenge for us," said Floyd.

The meal consists of three courses, each of which will use at least one kind of coffee from Chestnut Ridge Coffee Roasters. All three courses will have a vegan and gluten-free option.

Tickets for that event can be purchased here. It costs $40 per person for that meal.

Rocktown Kitchen is also doing a three-course meal, and a dollar from each meal will benefit the Wounded Warriors Project.

Kristo Papa, head chef and owner of Rocktown Kitchen, said that the restaurant wanted to find a way to give back.

"I think that by doing this and donating a dollar per person to that project, it would make people feel good about spending their money as well, so they know they're supporting a cause, too," said Papa.

The meal costs $39 per person and lasts until Saturday.

You can learn about all the events going on for Taste of Downtown here.