Tattoo artists eager to get back to work in Ohio

Massage and tattoo parlors are among the businesses in Ohio given the green light to reopen Friday, although some tattoo artists doubt that would've happened if not for protesting.

Tattoo artists are eager to get back to work in Ohio where they've been closed during the COVID-19 crisis.

A large group of them gathered in Columbus last Friday to protest, after they were not included in what was then the latest list of types of businesses allowed to reopen in the state.

At a news conference last week, Gov. Mike DeWine set this Friday as the date hair salons and barbershops could reopen.

Tattoo artists argued they should be included, and apparently their message was heard. They got their wish Tuesday when it was announced they'd be added to the businesses allowed to reopen Friday.

Danny Van Sickle owns a tattoo shop in downtown Ironton and hasn't been able to make money since March.

"It's been crazy not knowing from day to day," he said.

Van Sickle says it didn't make sense to keep tattoo parlors closed so long. He says they're already adept at doing their jobs in a safe, sanitary way.

"We've been practicing cross-contamination control our entire careers," he said.

Van Sickle says there are still restrictions in place on things they won't be allowed to do, including nose and oral piercings due to the high risk of exposure to aerosols from a person's mouth or nose that could potentially spread the virus.

"We'll be wearing face shields, arm sleeves and gloves," he said. "We've always used MadiCide, Barbicide, we've always used the best cleaners that kill everything."

Outdoor dining is also resuming in Ohio this Friday.

