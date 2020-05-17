Tattoo shops reopen in Phase 1 for appointment only, PPE required

Tattoo shops were approved to reopen in Virginia's Phase 1, but under COVID-19 safety guidelines, including appointment-only sessions and at 50 percent shop capacity. Both clients and artists must wear face coverings, waiting areas are prohibited, and clients must keep at least 6 feet of social distancing.

Tattoo session at Turtle Style Tattoo Company.

Turtle Style Tattoo Company in Broadway and other shops across the state must follow all of these guidelines.

Donald Ownby Jr., the owner of Turtle Style, said they'll be scheduling appointments one hour apart to allow time for sterilization.

"[One hour] would give us more than enough time to spray down any potential zones that the next client would come into contact with, as well as, putting on and taking off all this extra protective gear that we're not used to wearing," Ownby said.

Ownby said during the shop's closure, he reached out to many PPE distributors and was finally able to gather supplies weeks later.

"Personal protective equipment just isn't available," Ownby said. "It's there, but getting it is almost impossible, so you find yourself on a waiting list."

He said tattoo sessions will be one-on-one during this time unless the clients live in the same household or the client is a minor with a guardian's supervision.

"Some people like having an entourage and you know, unfortunately, this isn't the time for that," Ownby said.

Ownby said clients should be careful before scheduling appointments if they are feeling sick or could possibly be asymptomatic for COVID-19.

"Unless somebody is going to be completely honest with their artist, which everybody should be, we can't check for that stuff," Ownby said. "We would literally have to perform a physical before the tattoo."