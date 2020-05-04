Tax deductions for working from home a thing of the past

If you’re working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, odds are you’re spending more money for electricity, and potentially more on other services and equipment, too. Don’t count on a tax deduction for that spending, though.

Tax deductions for working from home for employees were done away with by the 2018 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The shift away from those itemized deductions was part of sweeping changes to Schedule A of income tax returns in the reform bill that drastically changed deductions as a whole.

Previously, to qualify, strict criteria had to be met: the space where you do your business could qualify for a claim, but it had to be only and regularly used for business.

For equipment that is required to do your job that was not reimbursed by your employer, it may be possible to file a deduction for those expenses. It would be best to contact an accountant about what would, and would not, qualify under the new laws.

The claims still exist for people who are self-employed or business owners. However, they were likely already working from home and planning to claim those costs.

