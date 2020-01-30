Tax season brings some changes for filers

Tax season is just around the corner, and the Valley Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program said there are some new changes people should be aware of.

The United Way program helps people who make less than $56,000 a year file their taxes for free. Sara Hubbell, a site coordinator, said having someone prepare your taxes can be helpful.

"We're able to make sure that they are receiving all of the tax benefits, the credits and deductions that they could qualify for.," Hubbell said.

This year, the standard deduction doubled, meaning fewer people will have to do itemized deductions. Hubbell said another big change is that there is no penalty for not having health insurance. In the past, it could be a sizable penalty.

"Last year, if you didn't have health insurance, you were hit with a penalty, and it could be hundreds of dollars based on how long you went throughout the year without health insurance. And it's per person," Hubbell said.

She added their goal at VITA is to help people feel comfortable about filing their taxes, and know they're getting it done correctly. The program runs from Feb. 4 through April 14 with several locations and times. People interested can call 540-221-1654 for an appointment. They also accept walk-ins during some times and locations.