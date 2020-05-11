Taylor Made Organics moves focus to hand sanitizer, donating to community members amid COVID-19 pandemic

Taylor Made Organics is a local hand-made beauty company that makes therapeutic skin care products that focus on specific skin care ailments.

Christy Teter, who owns Taylor Made Organic, said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, she was inspired to start making hand sanitizer because her daughters are essential workers.

"I had never made it before, so I sent it to them to have on hand and the next thing I know, I'm like, well we need to protect everybody, not just them," said Teter.

Taylor Made Organics is now selling hand sanitizer and for every gallon of sanitizer sold, the company will donate two eight-ounce bottles of sanitizer to essential workers, front-line workers, first responders or anyone in the community who is in need of it.

"It's just about helping them. They have a need and I'm the type of person that if you have a need, then I want to try to fix it or fulfill it, and that's exactly what we did," said Teter.

The sanitizers are sold in spray, flip cap, or pump bottles. Teter said so far the company has donated more than 400 bottles of sanitizer to the community. She said that right now she is focused on making hand sanitizers to donate to local downtown businesses as they prepare to open back up.

On the Taylor Made Organics website, people can also purchase an Essential Worker Care Package to deliver to an essential worker or have shipped to one.

Taylor Made Organics products can be purchased online, at the Valley Pike Farmer's Market in Weyers Cave and Sue's Super Nutrition in Harrisonburg.