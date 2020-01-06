Taylor wants rematch for U.S. House seat on Virginia's coast

Former Republican Congressman Scott Taylor said Monday that he will run for the U.S. House seat he lost in 2018.

Taylor told WAVY-TV that he'll run against Democratic congresswoman Elaine Luria this fall for the 2nd District on Virginia's coast.

Taylor had previously said that he would run for a U.S. Senate seat in Virginia.

Taylor served one term before being defeated by Luria. His re-election campaign was plagued by an election-fraud scandal that resulted in charges being filed against a former campaign staffer.

A handful of Taylor’s staff members were accused of forging signatures to place an independent “spoiler” candidate on the ballot to siphon votes away from Luria.

A former staffer was charged in May with two counts of false statements and election fraud. Taylor has maintained that he was unaware of any wrongdoing.

Taylor said one of his reasons for running again is his opposition to Luria's decision to vote for impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Both Taylor and Luria have military background that are considered vital for running in a region that is home to the world’s biggest Navy base,

Luria is a former Navy commander. Taylor is a former Navy SEAL.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.