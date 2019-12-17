Teacher accused of abusing students faces criminal charges

A special education teacher accused of abusing students now faces criminal charges.

A Norfolk police sergeant says two misdemeanor warrants for assault have been brought against 41-year-old Marshe Dunaway.

She is currently on leave from Bay View Elementary School in Norfolk.

One student’s mother says she regularly complained to the school about how she says Dunaway treated her child last school year and this school year.

The mother says nothing was done until an allegation of another student being abused was reported this school year.

Dunaway told a local television station that she denies all of the claims against her.