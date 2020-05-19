Virginia teacher to compete in 'JEOPARDY!' Teachers Tournament

The 2020 JEOPARDY! Teachers Tournament will have a Virginia touch this year.

Courtesy JEOPARDY!

Will Satterwhite, of Vinton, an 8th-12th grade band and choir teacher at Liberty High School in Bedford, is competing for the $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the next Tournament of Champions.

A total of 15 K-12 teachers competed in the contest filmed in February. The Teachers Tournament airs beginning Monday, May 25, and runs through June 5.

