Staff raises cut from next year's Rockingham County school's budget

Due to the impact COVID-19 has had on the economy teachers and staff at Rockingham County Public Schools will not get a raise next school year.

At the end of March, Division Superintendent, Dr. Oskar Scheikl, gave a budget presentation to the school board for the 2020-202 academic year.

He said during that time he knew the budget plan would change due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Over the past month, the school division has looked at ways to understand what the school board will face for the budget next year.

"It is a picture that is troubling when we look at the loss of revenue to the school division," Dr. Scheikl said.

Before March, the school board planned to have a 2% increase in pay for all staff. An increase that would cost the division approximately $2,000,000. Some pay scales were also to be corrected on a case by case basis.

Schiekl said they planned on the budget to increase by $3,000,000 for next year from the current budget for a total of more than $145,000,000 for 2020-2021.

He said now the budget is less than this current school year by $2,000,00 set at $142,000,000. He said the decrease revenue in sales tax will determine a large portion of next year's budget but that information is yet to come out.

"So, yes, it's an enormous impact and more uncertainty because no one knows what the sales tax is going to do," Dr.Schiekl said. "We're talking sales tax over the next year, who knows whats that is going to do and that makes about 50 million dollars of our budget."

He said they should know of March's sales tax revenue by the end of the month. Each month's report is not released until two months later down the road.

Dr.Scheikl said they will not know just how the sale tax will impact the budget until each month is released by the fall.