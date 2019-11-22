TeamTommie license plates available to pre-order

This “might be the best day ever” for Richmond Animal Care and Control.

The shelter says it now has the chance to make “#TeamTommie” license plates.

For this to become reality, per Virginia DMV policy, 450 license plates need to be pre-sold. Once that happens, a bill will be submitted to the Virginia General Assembly to approve in 2020.

You can order one of the new license plates here.

Tommie the pit bull died earlier this year after RACC did all they could for him after he was set on fire in a public park.

People across the country and the world rallied to support the dog, donating massive amounts of money in his honor.

Jyahshua A. Hill, 20, was arrested May 20 by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with one count of felony animal cruelty in the case.

He was sentenced to five years in prison in August.

A “Tommie Fund” was created later this year and has raised tens of thousands of dollars to help animal shelters across Virginia.

