Tear gas used on peaceful protestors in Richmond

As of Tuesday morning, signs left behind by protestors were still at the Lee Monument.
Richmond, Va. (WWBT) -- The Richmond Police Department and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney are apologizing after the RPD used tear gas on peaceful protestors on Monument Avenue Monday evening.

Monday marked the fourth day of protests around the city of Richmond following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The RPD said it had to deploy tear gas on peaceful protestors near the Lee Monument after some police officers were "cut off" by violent protestors.

One protestor couldn't understand why police deployed tear gas.

“We were peacefully protesting and a dozen cops came and hopped out their cars and pulled out rifles and regular guns and pointed them to the crowd,” the protester said. “Everyone was holding up their hands telling them ‘don’t shoot’, then they started shooting tear gas.”

Mayor Stoney says he wants to apologize to the peaceful protestors in person by holding a meeting at the City Hall in Richmond on June 2 at 12:00 p.m.

“Words cannot make this right, and words cannot restore the trust broken this evening,” Mayor Stoney tweeted shortly after police used tear gas.

The RPD tweeted that officers had been pulled from the field after using tear gas on the peaceful protestors near Lee Monument and that Chief Will Smith reviewed video footage of police officers spraying peaceful protestors in the face.

The officers will be disciplined due to their actions being outside department protocols, according to a tweet.

 