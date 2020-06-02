Tear gas used on peaceful protestors in Richmond

The Richmond Police Department and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney are apologizing after the RPD used tear gas on peaceful protestors on Monument Avenue Monday evening.

Monday marked the fourth day of protests around the city of Richmond following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The RPD said it had to deploy tear gas on peaceful protestors near the Lee Monument after some police officers were "cut off" by violent protestors.

To our peaceful protestors: We are sorry we had to deploy gas near the Lee Monument. Some RPD officers in that area were cut off by violent protestors. The gas was necessary to get them to safety. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 2, 2020

To our peaceful protestors: We stand with you today and will keep supporting your rights to express your opinions in safety. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 2, 2020

One protestor couldn't understand why police deployed tear gas.

“We were peacefully protesting and a dozen cops came and hopped out their cars and pulled out rifles and regular guns and pointed them to the crowd,” the protester said. “Everyone was holding up their hands telling them ‘don’t shoot’, then they started shooting tear gas.”

Mayor Stoney says he wants to apologize to the peaceful protestors in person by holding a meeting at the City Hall in Richmond on June 2 at 12:00 p.m.

“Words cannot make this right, and words cannot restore the trust broken this evening,” Mayor Stoney tweeted shortly after police used tear gas.

To the peaceful protesters who were gassed tonight, please come. I want to apologize in person. pic.twitter.com/EwKW4TFmAc — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) June 2, 2020

The RPD tweeted that officers had been pulled from the field after using tear gas on the peaceful protestors near Lee Monument and that Chief Will Smith reviewed video footage of police officers spraying peaceful protestors in the face.

Chief Smith just reviewed video of gas being deployed by RPD officers near the Lee Monument and apologizes for this unwarranted action. These officers have been pulled from the field. They will be disciplined because their actions were outside dept protocols and directions given. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 2, 2020

The officers will be disciplined due to their actions being outside department protocols, according to a tweet.