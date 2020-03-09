Teen accused of shooting elderly Louisa County couple to be tried as an adult

The teenager accused of murdering one of his Louisa County neighbors will be tried as an adult.

Seventeen-year-old Cameryn Anthony Dickerson is facing several charges, including first-degree murder. His case will be heard in Louisa Circuit Court.

Prosecutors believe Dickerson forced 82-year-old Roger Payne Junior and 73-year-old Nancy Payne out of their home with a sawed-off shotgun on November 12, 2019, taking them to railroad tracks behind the house. He then allegedly shot the couple, killing Roger immediately, and stole their car.

Nancy Payne played dead after being shot, and then ran to a neighbor for help since the teen reportedly take their phones before taking them outside. Roger Payne, Jr. died at the scene.

Dickerson was apprehended in Nelson County on the same day of the shooting. Authorities believe he was attempting to drive to Lynchburg College to see his girlfriend.

The commonwealth revealed during a court hearing in February that police found a shotgun with its stock sawed off in the trunk of the car the teen was driving.

A court review is scheduled for March 31.

The father of the accused, Andre Dickerson, told NBC29, WHSV's sister station, that his son had not been acting right in the weeks leading up to the incident.

“I spoke with people and his probation officer, and said I could see something wasn’t right in his voice. And I begged them to give him the help, you know, send him somewhere,” Dickerson said. “I still have a lot of questions, you know? This is not my son, I know that’s not him. I mean he’s known for helping people.”

The father also stated that the system failed his son, because he tried to reach out to get him help for his mental health.

“All I can say is I’m sorry to the family,” Andre Dickerson said.