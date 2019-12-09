Teen charged with murdering 2 outside southside Virginia shopping center

Police in Southside Virginia say two people were shot and killed by a teenage boy outside a vape shop.

Photo courtesy of WDBJ7 viewer

According to news outlets in the area, a 17-year-old boy turned himself in to the South Boston Police Department after a Saturday night shooting left two people dead.

"Two lives gone and the other completely changed forever. I met with some of the family last night, so obviously it is a lot for them to go through, it is a huge shock," Randy Redd, Patrol Lieutenant with the South Boston Police Department, said.

The two victims died following a shooting Saturday near a Dollar Tree in South Boston.

According to South Boston Police Patrol Lieutenant Randy Redd, at around 6:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, numerous calls came in reporting that someone had been shot at 3601 Old Halifax Road. Officers arrived to find two males on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds.

Davonte Shamar Powell, 20, of Halifax, was found dead at the scene with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. A 17-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck was taken by Halifax County Rescue Squad and then air-lifted to Duke Hospital, where he later died.

After speaking with witnesses and obtaining numerous videos, police were able to identify a suspect vehicle.

Police have a 17-year-old male suspect from Halifax County in custody after he drove to the station and turned himself in. Officers were also able to get what they believe to be the firearm used in the crime.

The suspect was charged with two counts of Second Degree Murder and one count of Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. The suspect was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke will be performing autopsies on both victims.

The South Boston Police Department was aided by the Halifax County Sheriff's Office and a K-9 unit from the Virginia State Police. The South Boston PD extended its thanks to the citizens who helped police with information.

"We received a lot of information early on from witnesses and bystanders that were there. We were also able to secure several pieces of video from various sources that related to this incident," Redd said.

Police will keep following leads in this ongoing investigation.