Teen cyclist in life-threatening condition after crash involving school bus

Police are investigating a crash in Shenandoah County after they say a bus driver hit a teenage cyclist early Tuesday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, at 6:49 a.m. on Oct. 1, a bicyclist was riding north in the far right lane of Route 11 when, about 50 feet north of Route 650 (Tea Berry Lane), the cyclist was struck from behind.

Police say the cyclist was not hit directly by the front of a vehicle, but by the side mirror of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus that was also heading north on Route 11 and in the process of passing the cyclist.

Virginia State Police have not identified the cyclist, but say he was a 16-year-old boy from Fort Valley. He was knocked from the bike and taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

According to police, he was dressed in dark clothing and was not wearing a helmet.

The bus driver, a 76-year-old Woodstock woman, was uninjured. She was wearing a seat belt.

There were no kids on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Police continue to investigate.

