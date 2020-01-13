Teen killed, 2 injured when tree falls on utility vehicle in WV

A West Virginia teenager has died and two others were injured when a tree fell on a utility vehicle over the weekend.

Boone County Chief Deputy Chad Barker told news outlets that 14-year-old Alex Perdue died in Saturday's crash in the Ashford area of Boone County.

Barker said a tree fell on a side-by-side, killing Perdue and injuring two other family members in the vehicle.

No update was provided on the family members' conditions.

Barker called the boy's death tragic and said he will be remembered a sweet and funny young man. He says the tragedy has devastated the whole community.

Boone County Schools encouraged everyone to wear maroon on Monday to honor Perdue.

