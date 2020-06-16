Teen suspect sentenced in connection to slaying of Tessa Majors

June 16:

File image of former St. Anne’s-Belfield School student Tessa Majors, who was stabbed to death in New York City

One of the teenagers charged in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Tessa Majors, a former Shenandoah Valley resident who was attending college in New York City, will spend 18 months locked up.

A sentencing hearing was held Monday, June 15, in which the parents of Tessa Majors released a victim impact statement.

The 13-year-old suspect was charged as a juvenile and pleaded guilty to a robbery charge. He admitted he was with two teenagers who are now charged with murder in the stabbing death of Majors. The Barnard College student was killed in a park back in December.

Majors' family said in their statement that the teen has “shown a complete lack of remorse for his role”, citing that he picked up a knife from the ground and “handed it to an individual who then used it to stab Tessa Majors to death."

They also disagree with the prosecutors' assessment that the plea deal was in the best interest of the community.

June 3:

A 14-year-old pleaded guilty to robbery in family court in lower Manhattan Wednesday afternoon

The boy admitted to handing a knife to his friend, leading to the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors, Barnard College student and former Shenandoah Valley resident .

The boy was charged as a juvenile, as he was 13 at the time of the murder last December in Morningside Park.

The other two boys involved, both 14 (and now 15) were charged as adults.

Rashaun Weaver is accused of fatally stabbing Majors as Luchiano Lewis held her in a headlock.

Majors was stabbed several times before she staggered up a flight of stairs and uttered “help me, I’m being robbed,” authorities said. A security guard found her a short time later and rushed her to a hospital, but it was too late.

Weaver faces two counts of murder in the second degree -- one count of intentional murder and the other a felony murder -- and multiple counts of robbery, police announced Saturday.

Lewis faces second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.

Their trials are pending.

The city’s Law Department asked the family court judge for a minimum six months sentence, with a maximum of 18 months, in a limited security facility.

He will get credit for the time served since his December arrest.

He will be sentenced by the family court judge June 15.

Majors was the daughter of James Madison University professor and novelist Inman Majors, and lived in Waynesboro for several years before moving to Charlottesville.

"Tess shone bright in this world, and our hearts will never be the same," the family told ABC News in a statement shortly after her death.

She was honored and remembered by more than 1,000 people in Charlottesville, where family and friends addressed the crowd, sharing their memories and singing songs to honor her life.

Majors had played in a rock band in New York and had told Chris Graham, her former boss at her internship with Augusta Free Press, that she planned to take a journalism class in the spring.

"To me, the greatest tragedy here is that the world won’t get to see what she would have done. It may have been in music, it may have been in writing, and it may have been in something else. But she had a lot to offer the world and for it to be taken away so tragically, it’s a loss to her family and to everybody," Graham said.