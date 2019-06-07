Teen's body found at Schuyler quarry

The body of a missing teenager was found at a rock quarry in Schuyler.

Police say 18-year-old Henry Christian Morin, from Doswell, was last seen swimming in the quarry on Tuesday afternoon.

The discovery of the body was initially reported by WCAV's media partner, Blue Ridge Life. Multiple media outlets in Richmond also confirmed from Morin's father that his son's body had been located.

Members of the Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team located the body on Thursday. Search and rescue crews had resumed the search Thursday morning after suspending it at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Albemarle County, Nelson County, Scottsville, and Lake Monticello all had their officers and rescue teams respond to Quarry Hill Ln. and Schuyler Rd. when the initial call was received on Tuesday.

That night, a group of teenagers could be seen emerging from the area in tears.

The quarry is located on private property. Henry Craig, who lives near the quarry, says the area is a popular place for a lot of young people, especially on weekends.

"It looks like 75 to 100 on both sides of the road," Craig said. "They walk up and down the road, this quarry to that quarry. Young kids take a chance jumping off those quarries."

In an email, quarry property owner Bernice Thieblot expressed sadness over Morin's death. She said the water is about 45 feet deep and may not be clear to the bottom.

"In addition to the many discarded stoves, refrigerators, box spring mattresses, pesticide containers, and what-not that the quarries contain, there are several very large trees that fell into the water during the building of the gardens," Thieblot wrote.

She said she and her husband have placed signs prohibiting trespassing and swimming, and also added a lift-gate to prevent unauthorized access.

"Nevertheless," she wrote, "would-be swimmers will park outside the gate and walk in. And when we catch them—which we usually do, as we have a full-time presence here—they always claim innocence."

CBS19 legal analyst Scott Goodman says anyone using the quarries could be cited for trespassing. But he says the owners of the property likely don't hold legal responsibility for accidents that happen.

"You don't have a duty to keep your property in any particular condition in order to ensure the safety of trespassers,” Goodman said. “Trespassers don't have that right, and so they are not protected."

Albemarle County police have not released any details about how Morin died.

Morin was just days away from graduating high school.