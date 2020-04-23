TeesToGo2 prints free T-shirts for area high school seniors

Jeramy Bunch and his team at TeesToGo2 have been hard at work this week.

Jeramy Bunch printing free T-shirts for area high school seniors. | Credit: WHSV

They've made around 1,400 T-shirts to give out for free to high school seniors in the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro areas.

Bunch says despite business being slow due to the pandemic, they wanted to do something special for the area seniors, whose final year was cut short.

He says they have gotten to know a lot of the students, and thought a free T-shirt was one way to let them know TeesToGo2 is wishing them the best.

"We thought it'd be well to give back to all of the high school seniors that are graduating that won't get to experience it as well, so at least they'll have a T-shirt to remember it by," Bunch said.

He plans on delivering the T-shirts to the schools Friday to have them ready to distribute some time next week.

