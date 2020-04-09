Temporary lane shifts scheduled for Port Republic, Forest Hills roads in Harrisonburg

Work related to the realignment of the Interstate 81 North off ramp at Exit 245 in Harrisonburg will make for temporary lane shifts on Port Republic Road and Forest Hills Road starting on Tuesday, April 14.

Starting Tuesday, the left-hand turn lane off of Port Republic onto Forest Hills will be eliminated for two weeks. The left-hand turn lane off of Forest Hills onto Port Republic also will be eliminated to allow for the installation of new sewer manholes and new sewer piping along Port Republic Road.

Those traveling are urged to drive carefully and use caution as the work takes place.

After the project is completed, a city spokesman said the turn lanes will go back to normal.