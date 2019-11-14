Tennant launches 2020 W.Va. secretary of state bid

Former West Virginia secretary of state Natalie Tennant has launched a bid to take back the position in 2020.

The Democrat announced her candidacy in a video released Thursday.

Tennant served as secretary of state from 2009 to 2017. Her campaign website highlights accomplishments made when she held the job, such as removing business filing fees for military veterans.

She lost her last election to current Secretary of State Mac Warner by less than 2 percentage points. She also lost a 2014 Senate race to U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

Tennant is a graduate for West Virginia University and served as the school’s first female Mountaineer mascot.

