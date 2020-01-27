Tests come back negative for 2 suspected coronavirus patients in Virginia

UPDATE (Jan. 27):

Two out of the three patients being tested for possible coronavirus in Virginia have been confirmed to not have the virus.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, they've received the test results back for both of the patients in central Virginia who had tests run by the CDC.

Their tests came back negative, indicating neither has the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection.

A third patient, in northern Virginia, remains isolated and under investigation for the disease. The Department of Health expects that patient's test results to come back later this week.

At this point, there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in Virginia.

There have been five total cases confirmed across the United States. Two are in Southern California, and one each are in Washington state, Illinois and Arizona.

Authorities in China have reported 2,744 people sickened and 81 killed by the virus.

For more information on Virginia's efforts to respond to any possible cases in the commonwealth, click here.

__________

ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 26):

Currently, Virginia is investigating three residents for a potential case of the coronavirus.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports that they are currently investigating three potential cases of the virus, two in central Virginia, and one in the Northern regions of Virginia.

These cases are being investigated and the VDH will report the number of patients who “meet both clinical and epidemiologic criteria for 2019-nCoV (coronavirus)”

Specific details about these patients will not be provided and public health is working closely with the patients and anyone else who was in close contact so they can prevent the spread of illness.

The VDH is also recommending travelers to China to protect themselves by avoiding contact with anyone who may be sick, animals (alive or dead), animal markets and products that come from animals (uncooked meat.)

Additionally, VDH officials are encouraging health care providers to ask patients about recent international travel and consider 2019-nCoV infection in patients who have traveled to Wuhan, China within 14 days of the onset of symptoms, including fever and respiratory symptoms.

The Virginia Department of Health is reminding Virginia residents that there are steps you can take to prevent respiratory illness, like influenza (flu) and respiratory disease season underway in Virginia.

This includes getting a flu vaccine, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying home when sick, and taking flu antivirals as prescribed.