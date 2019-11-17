Texas Equusearch returning to Alabama to search for Aniah Blanchard

Texas Equusearch is heading back to Alabama to rejoin the search for Aniah Blanchard.

The high-profile search group posted on social media Friday night that the director of the Ohio/Midwest chapter was returning to Alabama.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the group confirmed they were suspending their search efforts until they got more information about where exactly to search. WSFA 12 News has reached out to the group for information on what led them to rejoin the search.

Blanchard, 19, has been missing for more than three weeks. She was last seen the night of Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her vehicle was found two days later at a Montgomery apartment complex. A life-threatening amount of blood evidence was found in the SUV, according to a court document.

Last week, Montgomery resident Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested and charged with kidnapping in connection with her disappearance.

According to court documents, a witness identified Yazeed as the person he saw “forcing Blanchard into a vehicle against her will and then leaving with her in the vehicle.”

A reward totaling $105,000 from multiple sources has been pledged toward the effort to find her.

