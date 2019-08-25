Texas boy, mother found dead after kidnapping warrant, Amber Alert issued

Less than two hours after a statewide Amber Alert was issued for a 6-year-old boy in Texas, who was believed to be with his non-custodial parent, he and his mother were found dead in a parking garage.

The Waxahachie Police Department offered thoughts and prayers after the "tragic situation," which resulted in the death of Phillip Oliver Wiedemann, a 6-year-old boy who went by Ollie. (Source: Waxahachie Police Department/KTVT/CNN)

Around 6:35 p.m. Friday, a minivan listed in the Amber Alert for 6-year-old Phillip Oliver Wiedemann, who went by Ollie, was located in a downtown Waxahachie, Texas, parking garage.

The boy and his mother, 46-year-old Candace Harbin, were found dead inside the van.

A warrant for kidnapping had been issued for Harbin, who did not have custody of her son and was estranged from the boy’s father and custodial parent, John Wiedemann.

Wiedemann contacted police Friday morning regarding Ollie’s possible disappearance, and an Amber Alert was issued just after 5 p.m.

Ollie had last been seen with Harbin on Thursday afternoon. Police said he was believed to be “in imminent danger.”

The cause of death and further details in the case are not being released at this time, due to the ongoing investigation, police say.

Copyright 2019 KTVT, Waxahachie Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.