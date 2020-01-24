Texas man accused of seeking woman to have sex with dog

A Gilmer, Tx. man has been arrested and charged with bestiality after allegedly posting an online advertisement seeking a woman to have sex with his dog.

Darrell Gene Wolter, 56, is charged with state-jail felony bestiality. He was arrested on the charge Wednesday and posted a $3,500 bond on Thursday.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Longview police detective received a Crime Stoppers tip about an online advertisement for a “kennel lady.” The detective responded to the advertisement on Jan. 10 and received a response from Wolter, according to the affidavit.

The detective communicated with Wolter until Thursday and the detective reported Wolter said he wanted a woman for his dog to have intercourse with. He described his dog as being about 50 pounds with short red hair. He said he trains the dogs, helps the women and watches the experience.

“Darrell explained what I should expect for his dog to do to me during the sexual interaction and suggested that I watch some videos online to know what to expect,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit states Wolter suggested they meet at Cracker Barrel in Longview. When they met, Wolter was placed under arrest.