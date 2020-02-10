Thai city copes with sorrowful fallout from mass shooting

Authorities in northern Thailand have begun releasing bodies to relatives after security forces cornered and killed a soldier who carried out the country’s worst mass shooting in an hourslong siege at a shopping mall.

The soldier killed 29 people starting with his commanding officer in a stunning tragedy at an airport-themed mall in Nakhon Ratchasima over the weekend.

Authorities say the gunman was infuriated at a land deal brokered by his commander’s mother-in-law. She was another of his victims.

The death toll surpassed Thailand’s last major attack on civilians, a 2015 bombing at a shrine in Bangkok that was allegedly carried out by human traffickers.

