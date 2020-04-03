‘Thank you.’ Tyson Foods gives $60 million in bonuses to frontline workers, truck drivers

Tyson Foods announced this week the company will be giving about $60 million in “thank you” bonuses to its frontline workers and truck drivers.

The bonuses will be distributed to the 116,000 workers and truckers who “support the company’s operations every day to provide food during the COVID-19 pandemic," Tyson said in a press release.

Those eligible will receive a $500 bonus that will be payable during the first week of July.

“We’re proud of how our team members have stepped up during this challenging time to make sure we continue fulfilling our critical mission of feeding people across America,” said Tyson Foods CEO Noel White.

White continued, "Our team members are leading the charge to continue providing food to the nation. The bonuses are another way we can say ‘thank you’ for their efforts.”

Tyson has previously adopted other changes designed to keep their workers safe and help them if they get sick.

You can r more about Tyson’s efforts to help during the COVID-19 outbreak here.