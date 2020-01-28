Thanks to DuPont settlement, Virginia adds 136 acres to Rockingham County preserve

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has obtained two tracts of land, thanks to the massive DuPont settlement, to add 136 acres to a preserve in Rockingham County.

According to a press release, the department acquired two tracts of land, totaling 136 acres, that will be added to the state-owned Deep Run Ponds Natural Area Preserve, which protects and manages some of Virginia's rarest ecosystems.

The land contains Shenandoah Valley sinkhole ponds, which are characterized by fluctuating water levels throughout the year that support an extraordinary array of plants and animals, some of them rare, threatened or endangered.

“These tracts are now permanently protected and DCR Natural Heritage staff will conduct restoration activities to benefit the resources found there,” DCR Director Clyde Cristman said. “These lands are among the best examples of unique habitats and forests found in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, and DCR is proud to include them as part of the Virginia Natural Area Preserve System.”

ConserveVirginia, a data-driven model for prioritizing land conservation decisions across the commonwealth, identified the two new tracts and categorized them as both "Natural Habitat and Ecosystem Diversity" and "Protected Landscapes Resilience."

Wildlife officials say the tracts of land are also habitats for migratory songbirds and lie within the Upper Blue Ridge Mountains Important Bird Area, a National Audubon Society designation.

The Deep Run Ponds Natural Area Preserve will now be 906 acres in total. Once the DCR gets staff available, they say they plan to offer public access at the preserve.

“Virginia’s natural areas once surrounded us, but now we surround them,” said Jason Bulluck, director of the Virginia Natural Heritage Program at DCR. “Protecting these key additions to Deep Run Ponds Natural Area Preserve expands state and federal public lands with some of the best remaining examples of Virginia’s natural communities. In addition, protection of large ecological core areas like this help to ensure that plant and animal species are resilient to climate change and other changes to their habitats.”

The two tracts of land were able to be obtained with money from the DuPont Natural Resources Damage Assessment and Restoration settlement, which is $50 million paid out by chemical company DuPont to make up for decades of mercury pollution one of its factories released into the South River in Virginia.

The Commonwealth of Virginia and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are trustees of the funds.

“We are thrilled to help our state partners expand their natural area preserve,” said Wendi Weber, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service northeast regional director. “To date, we’ve used the DuPont settlement funds to conserve more than 1,000 acres of land within the South Fork Shenandoah watershed, helping ensure space for our native wildlife and fantastic recreational opportunities.”

The Virginia Natural Area Preserve System was established in 1989 to protect the state’s rare plants, animals and natural communities. The system is made up of 63 preserves covering 57,656 acres. DCR owns most of the preserves, but several are owned by The Nature Conservancy, other nonprofits, universities or private individuals. Staff with the Virginia Natural Heritage Program at DCR manage these lands primarily to retain rare species habitat, but also to provide education, research and passive recreational opportunities.

