Thanksgiving expected to be busy time at local airport

This time of year can bring some of the busiest travel days and at the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, they are seeing more passengers heading out of the area.

A flight is getting ready to take off Tuesday afternoon at SHD. | Credit: WHSV

Greg Campbell, the airport's executive director, said they've seen quite a few travelers come through, even earlier than normal.

The holiday rush for us this year started a little bit early. We started to see things really get busy here the end of last week even," Campbell said.

This is the second Thanksgiving with United Express and Campbell said they've continued to see more and more passengers taking advantage of the airport.

"We're seeing the trend of some record setting numbers continuing even into this holiday season, so we do anticipate it being much busier than in years past," Campbell said.

Earlier Tuesday, dozens of people were flying out from the airport. Some were heading back home for the holidays.

"We fly home monthly from here because they have a direct flight to Chicago, which is great," Tatiana Babcock, a traveler said.

Some travelers, like Babcock, are keeping an eye on the weather conditions around the country.

"That is definitely a big concern of ours, especially snow, especially nearing Christmas time when we come back for Christmas," Babcock said.

Campbell said if you're concerned about weather impacting your flight, there may be some options.

"If there's travel waivers in place, the airline will often let you change your ticket at no cost and go a little bit earlier or a little bit later and miss potential weather issues," Campbell said.

Campbell said if people have concerns about their flights coming in and out of SHD, they should contact United directly.

He added those who plan to fly to their desinations from the Weyers Cave-based airport should arrive at least one hour before their flight and review TSA guidelines.

