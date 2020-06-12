The Augusta County Fair will be held as scheduled

After months of evaluation, the Augusta County Fair is set to take over the Augusta Expo from July 28-August 1.

The board made the decision to go ahead with the fair Thursday night, but say there will be some changes to keep the event safe for visitors.

The fair's Executive Director, Ellen Shaver-Shank, said they will ask that people social distance, bring their own lawn chairs to track events, have half the number of booths in Expo Hall, and a lot of extra cleaning and hand sanitizer dispensers.

While they realize that some people may not feel comfortable coming out to the fair, they want to help bring back a sense of normalcy for the community to enjoy.

"Two years ago, we never dreamed this would happen, so we're trying to be very conscientious about CDC guidelines and make the best choices for the community," Shaver-Shank said.

Shaver-Shank is looking forward to putting the fair on.

She said not only is it a fun place for families, but a place to learn and show support for one another.

"There's a lot pent up that people haven't had the opportunity to do, and so we hope that this will make them feel good about the community again," Shaver-Shank said.

This is a very fluid process and the board members are still working out the details.

The fair will only go on if the state moves out of Phase Two and into Phase Three in the coming weeks.

