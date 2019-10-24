The City of Harrisonburg announces new liaison with EMU

The City of Harrisonburg announced on Thursday a new partnership with Eastern Mennonite University.

Mayor Deanna Reed said she brought the idea up to city council during its retreat last year.

"We have this liaison group committee with James Madison University, and we've had it for well over five years," said Reed. "So, it just makes sense that we also have a partnership with our other university, Eastern Mennonite University."

Dr. Susan Schultz Huxman, EMU's President said, this historic partnership will ensure the University thrives within the city's comprehensive plan.

"We have some new innovative ideas in their infancy for how we can better relate to the city of Harrisonburg, and so we're excited about that," Huxman said. "We are committed to meeting and exchanging initiatives from our strategic plans to see how we can help each other."

Thursday's meeting was attended by Mayor Reed, Vice Mayor Sal Romero, Deputy city manager Ande Banks and members of EMU's cabinet.

Huxman said this meeting was about more than just a handshake and a photo-opportunity, the committee plans to meet at least three times a year.

