The Daily Progress staff unionize, form Blue Ridge Guild

The staff at The Daily Progress says the future of journalism is at stake, and they are unionizing. After months of behind the scene work, writers and copy editors announced on Monday they are fighting for a better workplace.

Photo credit: WVIR

The group has a list of demands against their employer, BH Media Group, which is owned by Warren Buffett – who made some not-so-nice comments about the future of the newspaper business.

BH Media Group can voluntarily recognize the union. If not, the National Labor Relations Board gets involved. There would be a staff vote at The Daily Progress - forcing a labor contract between the newsroom staff and their owner.

"It’s nerve-wracking because you don't know if everyone is going to be on board with it or not, or how it's going to go, but it's been good so far and we have overwhelming support in the newsroom,” said Nolan Stout, organizing committee member.

On Monday, 16 staff members announced they are unionizing and forming the Blue Ridge Guild. They held a group commemoration in Albemarle County - after being booted off their employer's property.

"Relief that we finally got to the point where we can make this public and everything that's been going on behind the scenes, we can show and we don't have to have conversations outside or outside of work,” said Stout.

Staff claims since BH Media Group took over The Daily Progress seven years prior, the newsroom has shrunk and resources dwindled. The Daily Progress and NBC29 are media partners – sharing editorial content. As of this month, NBC29 is a sister station of WHSV through our parent company, Gray Television.

"After things change over, when we get a contract, we want to advocate for a minority hiring practice because we want to better reflect our community and the standards that this community sets for us,” said Stout.

The group is also upset BH Media Group owner Warren Buffett said local newspapers are "toast". Staff says they have to rely on a second income to live. The Blue Ridge Guild says reporter salaries start in the low $30,000 range but studies show the average person needs about $45,000 a year to live in the area.

"We just want to have a seat at the table to bargain for,” said Stout.

The editor of The Daily Progress did not offer a comment on Monday about the news. There will be a brief in Tuesday’s edition of The Daily Progress about the union forming.