The Dangers of Rip Currents

(WHSV)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Mar. 25, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT
It’s not the summer season yet, but many people head to the beach when temperatures get warmer. Rip currents are also a factor every year and can be deadly if you get caught up in one.

The United States Lifesaving Association (USLA) “estimates that the annual number of deaths due to rip currents on our nation’s beaches exceeds 100.”

Here is some general info on rip currents and what to do to stay safe in the ocean this summer:

Rip currents flow away from the shoreline meaning they can pull anyone away from shore into deep water and be deadly. Rip currents generally extend from the shoreline all the way past breaking waves. They are located only in areas with breaking waves.

Rip currents directly correlate with waves. Why? Waves break at different strengths in different locations of a beach. This can create a narrow circulation in the water that retreats from the shoreline.

Even the strongest swimmers can be swept away by a rip current. Non-swimmers or weak swimmers certainly are more prone to rip currents but some rip currents can travel faster than Olympic swimmers.

You can identify a rip current with things such as the water being a different shade or noticing foam, seaweed, or debris promptly moving away from the shore. The problem is this is extremely hard to identify which makes rip currents so deadly.

In order to avoid rip currents, one precaution is to avoid going into the water during a high risk day. The National Weather Service puts out statements for days of high rip current risks.

Another tip is to go to a beach with a lifeguard present. If something happens, someone will at least be watching you to make sure you stay safe. Having someone with you in the ocean will also help you stay safe.

If you think you are in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore. As much as its tempting to get close to the shore, swimming parallel to the shore can get you out of something narrow that is pulling you out to sea.

Don’t fight the rip current by trying to oppose it. Swimming parallel to the shoreline does not oppose a rip current and will likely get you out of a bad situation.

