The Forbes Center for the Performing Arts at James Madison University announces Masterpiece Season

The Forbes Center for the Performing Arts at James Madison University annoucned its 2019-2020 10th Anniversary Season lineup.

According to organizers, there will be 36 Masterpiece events featuring work by Grammy and Emmy-nominated guest artists.

Some of the performances include acts from all over the world.

"It's an incredible year," said Regan Bryne, the executive director for The Forbes Center for the Performing Arts at James Madison University. "We're so fortunate to have beautiful facilities, our namesakes, the Forbes family and donors who have given to the facility for years to allow us to be here and present beautiful shows for our students. It's fabulous."

