The Grace fitness studio offering classes online after orders to close

Many businesses deemed nonessential are closing their doors for the next 30 days, and some are trying to adapt to the changes to serve their customers in another way.

The Grace, a Barre and Pilates Studio in Harrisonburg, is getting people all over the country involved in their virtual classes.

Jessica Browne, owner of The Grace, said they began making changes a few weeks ago when they decided to cancel group classes and instead only offer private sessions and online classes.

Now, after orders to close for 30 days, they'll be offering only online classes.

Browne said at first, she wasn't interested in online classes because she understood there were plenty of classes offered for free online already — but clients explained they missed the classes and instructors, so they gave it a try.

Browne said they can have 15 people max in a Barre class in the studio, but online, they had a class of 60 last week.

And with people from across the country. Browne said people were joining in from California, Michigan, Boston, Florida, South Carolina, and of course, the Shenandoah Valley.

She said seeing clients still enjoy classes from home and being safe was "very positive coming out of this horrible situation."

Browne said instructors planned classes under the assumption people at home have no equipment, so all can participate from their homes.

She said people can sign up for the $5 classes on their website . She said after signing up, clients will receive a Zoom link to view the class.