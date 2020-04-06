The Gus Bus goes virtual to continue literacy enrichment

The Gus Bus has gone virtual to continue bringing educational enrichment to children in the Shenandoah Valley.

It is part of James Madison University's (JMU) Institute for Innovation in Health and Human Services. It is a mobile library that makes 20 stops in neighborhoods per week around Harrisonburg, as well as Page and Shenandoah counties.

Jolynne Bartley, the assistant director for children and youth at JMU's Instititue for Innovation in Health and Human Services, said due to COVID-19, the Gus Bus staff had to figure out a way to still make it accessible to children while providing them educational resources.

"This is really challenging to realize that we can't be offering programming in the way that we're accustomed to, but also that really motivates us to figure out how we can adapt to this situation that we're in," said Bartley.

The Gus Bus has moved to posting videos of staff members reading stories to children on their Youtube page.

Bartley said their plan is to post academic enrichment materials for children and parents to use on the Gus Bus Facebook page as well.

"If they can see us at home reading stories, that might provide some comfort and normalcy during a time when things are really different and our lives are really changing very quickly," said Bartley.

She said the Gus Bus has always been an extension of the school day and it is their goal to continue to support the local schools as they move to online learning as well.

Most of the stories are read in English, but they are working to have more Spanish options and to put Spanish subtitles on the books read in English.