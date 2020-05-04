The Isle Co. moves from downtown Harrisonburg, combines production and retail space

The Isle Co. has been a staple in the Agora Downtown Market in Harrisonbug for the past three years, but when stores open once again, the company will be gone and instead in a new space near Massanutten.

Becca Slye, one of the owners of The Isle Co,. said that the business is a multi-generational family business. It was started by her parents 15 years ago in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. The couple moved from Bridgewater to South Carolina to retire, but quickly found themselves starting the soy lotion candle company.

Ten years ago, Slye and her husband started selling the soy products in the Shenandoah Valley area. They had retail space in the Kroger shopping center off of East Market Street for two years, and three years ago, they opened the space in the Agora Market.

"We made the difficult decision, because we have loved being in downtown Harrisonburg. We've met so many new friends and new customers, but it will be a lot more efficient for us to be under one roof running both our production side of the business as well as our brick-and-mortar," said Slye.

It was a goal of the family's to move candle production to Virginia, and that started a few months ago. The space is located in the Village of the Valley shopping center near Massanutten. Slye said it will be called a Factory and Outlet Store, where people who visit can see the candles being made in real time, making it more of an experience.

"We love our customers and we love making our products, so it's exciting for us to be able to share our love of the products and the process that goes into making them with our customers," said Slye.

Slye said the family had an "exit strategy" rolled out to prepare customers for its move from downtown Harrisonburg to its new location, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made that more difficult. However, the pandemic has not stopped the business from moving toward its goals.

"We have so much creativity inside all of us, and as a family business we've really tapped into that and we have come up with some creative ways that we can continue to sell and market our products and stay in touch with our customers," said Slye.

The Isle Co., is doing "Feature Friday" where they feature one product and do an online sale on The Isle Co.'s Facebook page. They are also offering curbside pickup for orders made online, or you can call in and place an order at 540-578-2108.

"When we are allowed to re-open our stores, we can not wait to welcome you into our new facility and show you all around. We are so excited," said Slye.