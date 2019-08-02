The Madison County Siamese Cat Rescue Center is winding down

After rescuing 25,000 cats over 20 years, a long tradition in Madison County is slowly winding down.

The Siamese Cat Rescue Center is changing after working to get Siamese cats forever homes.

Now there's a book about the two-decade adventure that started when two cat lovers found each other.

Siri and Darrell Zwemke are reducing their mission to rescue Siamese cats.

Siri says she never planned a cat rescue group.

"I had started contacting all of the local shelters looking for a cat and the next thing I knew, everyone was calling me, 'we have a Siamese,' and I kept saying yes," she said.

Siri says public shelters are doing a much better job rescuing cats now.

A love of Siamese cats even got Siri and Darrell together.

Siri's book is called "Rescue Meez." "Meez" is short for Siamese.

It's available on Amazon.

