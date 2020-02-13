The Masked Singer tour coming to Richmond in June

The Masked Singer tour is coming to Richmond, Va. in June.

The number one television show will be arriving at the Dominion Energy Center in Richmond on June 18 at 7:30 p.m., according to Right Angle Entertainment.

The tour will kick-off in Detroit on May 28 before heading to more than 45 cities.

Audiences will be able to experience their favorite characters come to life on stage with celebrity guests.

A mystery celebrity is unmasked in every city of the tour.

Tickets for the Richmond concert can be purchased on Dominion Energy Center’s website.

For more information on the full tour schedule and ticket information, click here.