The McRib is back for a limited time

The McRib is coming back, baby!

The barbeque sandwich will make its return to more than 10,000 restaurants on Monday, Oct. 7 for a limited time.

Using McDelivery through Uber Eats, you can have that barbecue sauce-covered slab of pork delivered straight to your mouth – or somewhere very close.

The elusive sandwich is available for a limited time at thousands of McDonald’s restaurants across the country.

The McRib was last in restaurants in November 2018 but has been appearing on McDonald’s menu since 1981.

There’s also an app called McDonald’s Finder to help you find the barbecue goodness you crave.

McDonald’s advises calling ahead to verify the McRib is offered at your location.