The Repair Cafe is a biannual event that helps people in Charlottesville keep items out of the trash

A group of volunteers spent their Saturday helping to keep your items out of the trash. The Cville TimeBank donated their time, skills and in some cases materials to help people fix a variety of items.

They worked for hours fixing up watches, lamps and other household items during a Repair Café at Charlottesville's Habitat for Humanity store. All of it came free of charge. "We bring together a group of fixers, volunteers, that are willing to bring their skills and tools here to the habitat store for the day and fix whatever items are brought in by members of the community," Cville TimeBank President Kathy Kildea says.

The Habitat Store allows them to use the space free of charge. “For a long time they were going to other places and having to pay to use buildings and we thought they could make much better use of their money,” Habitat Store Manager David Winder says.

Cville TimeBank will host the next Repair Cafe sometime this fall.