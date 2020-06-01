The Sadie Rose Foundation hosts virtual 5K fundraiser

The Sadie Rose Foundation in Dayton will hold its annual 5K on a virtual platform for 2020, due to COVID-19.

The non-profit provides peer support for infant and pregnancy loss and has expanded its efforts to help anyone dealing with a loss throughout the years.

Vonda Driver, who is the executive director for The Sadie Rose Foundation, said that when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the staff realized that the typical 5K would not be possible this year.

"It doesn't bring the sense of community that we enjoy when we do things like the 5K, but it's still a way for people who want to honor those they have lost, they can still do that this way," Driver said.

A virtual 5K means that people sign up online and then choose a route that is equal to a 5K to do by themselves or with a team.

The non-profit has been working toward adding clinical support and the event will help to fund its services.

"We do have an office that continues to need... the rent needs to be paid and the electric needs to be paid. Those things don't change during a pandemic," Driver said.

The deadline to sign up and receive a T-shirt is Tuesday, June 2, but people can continue to sign up after that if they are not interested in a shirt.

You can sign up here.