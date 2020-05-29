The Shack to expand by opening Staunton Grocery

After closing the Staunton Grocery years ago, owners of The Shack, Ian Boden and his wife Leslie, are bringing it back in a new way.

The Shack and soon to be Staunton Grocery on S. Coalter St. in Staunton. | Credit: WHSV

They plan to open the building next to The Shack as a market to sell the ingredients that are used in the kitchen for people to take home and make their own creations.

"Expose [the community] to some new people, expose them to some new ingredients," Boden said. "Grab some black garlic aioli, the stuff that we put on our burgers that people love, pimento cheese, whatever it may be... Get some really cool salt from West Virginia or some vinegars from our friends in York, Pennsylvania."

With more people at home and cooking their own meals due to the pandemic, Boden said having access to great food and quality of ingredients is really important.

"We'll be sourcing product from all over the Mid-Atlantic and the south to make sure everyone can do that," Boden said.

While great food is a top priority, the goal is connecting and supporting the community.

"Our goal is to support our community as much as possible, so for us, that community includes all of our producers and growers in the area. The more money that we can spend in our local economy, the better it is for our local economy," Boden said. "One of the important things for us is bringing those people that do produce and grow for us to the forefront."

There is not an exact date set for when the Staunton Grocery will open, but in the mean time, they are doing pop-ups every Sunday from 10:30 to noon to deliver those items curbside.

You can place your order for the grocery or for The Shack by going to their website.