Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center took in 636 kittens in 2019

The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center took in 636 kittens throughout 2019. Many were strays, but the shelter said making sure your cats are spayed and neutered could help make that number lower in future years.

The shelter said one cat can have as many as three litters per year, each ranging from one to seven kittens. The shelter does get full with so many cats coming in, which puts more of a burden on staff, fosters, and the cats.

"It's also good to reduce the number of cats that come into our shelter just because a lot of them get sick here, they get really stressed out, so it's much better to have them out in the community," Hannah Richardson, Director of SVASC, said.

The shelter has options for the best way to have a cat fixed, whether it's your own cat or feral. You can bring your cats to the shelter in Lyndhurst, and they will put your cat on a bus that heads to Roanoke to spay or neuter your cat. The bus comes back the same day.

Cats Cradle in Harrisonburg also provides spay and neuter services. They will come to your home, trap your cat, treat them and bring them back to your property. This could be a good option for feral cats you see in your area.

The Augusta Regional SPCA also offers spay and neuter services through their clinic.

You can call SVASC for more information at (540) 943-5142.