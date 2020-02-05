The 'Snowmageddon' snow storm, 10 years ago

Snow started in the area as early as sunrise on Friday, February 5, 2010 and continued into Saturday evening on February 6th.

The area saw very heavy snow at times leading to some very high, but not record breaking snowfall accumulations. Widespead, 15"-30" of snow fell. The highest was Moorefield and Lost City, West Virginia at 30".

Harrisonburg received 18" and Grottoes recorded 26".

As temperatures hovered just around freezing for much of the storm, the system produced a more wet snow and even brought some wintry mixed precipitation to the area as well.

While this storm was not record breaking, the winter was one for the record books. It was this storm that pushed the winter season into the records for top snowiest winters.

Dale Enterprise (Harrisonburg's records) 65" for the season and #9 for snowiest winter. (We have longer records for Harrisonburg compared to the other weather stations.

Staunton: 65" for the winter and 2009-2010 was the snowiest winter on record.

Woodstock: 64" for the season, #2 snowiest winter

Winchester: 66" for the season and #2 for snowiest winter.

The storm led to thousands of power outages across the state and plenty of clean-up work.

For many people in the Valley, the storm brought a few days off from work or school; however, for those who plowed the streets, it was some of the longest few days they can remember.

For members of Staunton's Public Works Department, this storm was one of the most challenging in recent memory.

Plows couldn't clear the roads since more than an inch of snow fell per hour.