The Studio hair salon reopens during Phase 1 with precautions

The Studio is a salon and day spa on Neff Avenue in Harrisonburg.

On March 25, 2020, Judi Crawford, the owner of the salon, made the decision to close the salon's doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Locking my door to leave that night was the worst feeling ever, you know? It was so defeating and so, like, 'am I going to get to be open again?' Am I going to be able to maintain my company? Am I going to be able to survive it? How long are we going to be closed?" Crawford said.

The salon re-opened on Monday, May 18, 2020. Crawford said she would like to be planning The Studio's 40th anniversary celebration this month, but her focus has shifted to COVID-19, and doing things like disinfecting and screening guests.

Ally Roberts, the manager at The Studio, said they are following all of the guidelines put into place by Governor Northam.

"We also have to secure a lot of people's minds. Not only our employees, but clients as well. They want to know they're safe," Roberts said.

According to Crawford, many of the procedures are things that they already did because of state board regulations.

While The Studio was closed, the salon worked with more than 100 salons across the nation to make sure it implemented the best practices for everyone, like wearing a mask, spacing stations six to ten feet apart and not handling cash or credit cards.

"We're going to do what it takes to keep people safe and make people feel welcome, because that's what's mostly important to us is keeping our employees safe and making people feel like this is a safe place for them to come," Roberts said.

Each person who enters The Studio must have their temperature checked, sanitize, and only come into contact with the person who is performing their service.

"I think my industry is essential. So it would be nice to be honored, but I also adhere to the fact that come on, hair salons across the nation, let's all work together and make each other proud," said Crawford.

The Studio's 40th anniversary celebration is postponed for now.