The Timberville Christmas Village is open at their new location

Last year we told you about the Timberville Christmas Village, a small shop of artisans that looked like something out of a Hallmark movie. Now the village is open once again with a new larger location on American Legion Drive.

The Salvation Army Bell Ringers are out, the lights are up, and Hot Chocolate is being served, as more artisans are showcased in the village this year.

"So we have a lot more space and a lot more room to walk around," Natalie Sherlock, an organizer, said. "There's a lot more space to display more artwork so the stalls are filled and there's a lot of things to see and do."

This year instead of huts each local business owner has their own stall. Ned Overton, another organizer of the village, said this helps those businesses sell throughout the holidays.

"Most of them don't have a store front so this give the artisans an opportunity to show off their wears and the things that they make," Overton said.

Larry Yoder a toy maker form Rockingham County, said this is his second year in the village and being apart of it again is a great feeling.

"Its good to see kids come in and seem them look at the toys and want them and buy them," Yoder said. "Then later on their parents come in without the kids and buy them quick so the kids don't know it, it gives me happiness to see the kids happy.""

Each weekend the village will host special events like carriage rides, food trucks, and a beer garden for members of the community.

The village will be open each weekend until Dec. 22 when Santa give his farewell to the village to head back to the North Pole.

On Friday's the village is open from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. and Saturday's and Sunday's from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.